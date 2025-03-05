Newly appointed cabinet members call on PM Shehbaz Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held separate meetings with the newly appointed Ministers of State Abdul Rehman Kanju, Talal Chaudhry and Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar.

During the meetings, the prime minister felicitated them on joining the Federal cabinet and extended his best wishes for their new responsibilities.

The cabinet members thanked the prime minister for his trust and support.