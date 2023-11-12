Newly appointed caretaker CM Justice (rtd.) Arshad Hussain Shah carries vast administrative experience

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The newly appointed caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah carried vast administrative experience and earned great name as Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Belonged to Abbottabad district of Hazara Division, Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah was serving as a caretaker Law Minister in the Cabinet of former caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam who passed away on Saturday due to cardic arrest.

Prior to joining the Azam Khan's cabinet, Justice retired Arshad Hussain Shah had served as the chief justice of Gilgit Baltistan from 2019-2022 and earned a great name as a senior jurist.

He decided on important cases in Gilgit Baltistan besides initiating reforms for strengthening of law department in KP.

Meanwhile, the political and civil society leaders congratulated the newly appointed caretaker Chief Minister Justice (rtd) Arshad Hussain Shah and expressed the hope that he would utilize his energies by assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding of free, fair, and transparent election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.