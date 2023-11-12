Open Menu

Newly Appointed Caretaker CM Justice (rtd.) Arshad Hussain Shah Carries Vast Administrative Experience

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Newly appointed caretaker CM Justice (rtd.) Arshad Hussain Shah carries vast administrative experience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The newly appointed caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah carried vast administrative experience and earned great name as Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Belonged to Abbottabad district of Hazara Division, Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah was serving as a caretaker Law Minister in the Cabinet of former caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam who passed away on Saturday due to cardic arrest.

Prior to joining the Azam Khan's cabinet, Justice retired Arshad Hussain Shah had served as the chief justice of Gilgit Baltistan from 2019-2022 and earned a great name as a senior jurist.

He decided on important cases in Gilgit Baltistan besides initiating reforms for strengthening of law department in KP.

Meanwhile, the political and civil society leaders congratulated the newly appointed caretaker Chief Minister Justice (rtd) Arshad Hussain Shah and expressed the hope that he would utilize his energies by assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding of free, fair, and transparent election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Justice Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Civil Society Law Minister Gilgit Baltistan From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 hour ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

16 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

16 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

16 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

16 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

16 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

16 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan