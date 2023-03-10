Newly-appointed CEO health assumes charge

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Sarodha Dr Mushtaq Bashir on Friday assumed his office.

After taking charge, he visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital 46-SB and checked facilities being provided to patients.

He also checked the staff attendance and inspected cleanliness situation in the hospital.

All possible resources would be utilized to provide the best health facilities to the massesin the district,he vowed.