Newly appointed CEO Railways takes charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Railways Arshad Salam Khatak resumed his charge on Wednesday.

After taking charge of his office, the CEO said in his address to the officers that the things should be progressed positively with limited span of time.

He said that everybody would have to play his role dedicatedly for the improvement in the railways within the given resources.

He said that punctuality and safety in the trains would be ensured and income would be increased from the freight sector besides the passenger sector.