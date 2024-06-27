Newly Appointed Chairman BoG Visits Ayub Teaching Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM
The newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Ayub Medical Institution (AMI) Dr. Abid Jamil Thursday paid a visit to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and reviews the performance of staff and provision of facilities to the patients
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The newly appointed Chairman of the board of Governors (BoG) of Ayub Medical Institution (AMI) Dr. Abid Jamil Thursday paid a visit to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and reviews the performance of staff and provision of facilities to the patients.
Dr. Jamil emphasized that providing the best possible facilities to patients at ATH is both their mission and vision. He also discussed the recent arrests of Dr. Zulfiqar and Dr. Saima in detail.
During the visit BoG member Jafar Shah, Dean Ayub Medical College Professor Dr.
Asif Karim, Hospital Director Dr. Athar Lodhi, Medical Director Dr. Alamzeb Swati, and heads of other departments. Dr. Jamil were also accompanied and also paid a special visit to the Oncology Department, where he was briefed on various details.
Dr. Jamil expressed his confidence in elevating the institution to new heights and underscored the commitment to continuously improving healthcare services and medical education. He highlighted the importance of decision-making in ensuring that the development of the institution remains a central mission and vision.
Recent Stories
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor directs for establishing of universities' campuses in Attock2 hours ago
-
Governor urges International sectors to play role for development of refugees2 hours ago
-
Maryam Nawaz introduces new governance model for rural areas: Uzma2 hours ago
-
Govt taking serious steps to encourage domestic, foreign investment in country: Governor2 hours ago
-
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents3 hours ago
-
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif4 hours ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 284 hours ago
-
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in marriage case4 hours ago
-
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chairman4 hours ago
-
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day4 hours ago
-
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muha ..4 hours ago
-
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister for Law and Justice ..4 hours ago