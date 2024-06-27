Open Menu

Newly Appointed Chairman BoG Visits Ayub Teaching Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM

The newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Ayub Medical Institution (AMI) Dr. Abid Jamil Thursday paid a visit to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and reviews the performance of staff and provision of facilities to the patients

Dr. Jamil emphasized that providing the best possible facilities to patients at ATH is both their mission and vision. He also discussed the recent arrests of Dr. Zulfiqar and Dr. Saima in detail.

During the visit BoG member Jafar Shah, Dean Ayub Medical College Professor Dr.

Asif Karim, Hospital Director Dr. Athar Lodhi, Medical Director Dr. Alamzeb Swati, and heads of other departments. Dr. Jamil were also accompanied and also paid a special visit to the Oncology Department, where he was briefed on various details.

Dr. Jamil expressed his confidence in elevating the institution to new heights and underscored the commitment to continuously improving healthcare services and medical education. He highlighted the importance of decision-making in ensuring that the development of the institution remains a central mission and vision.

