Newly appointed Chief Collector Customs meets businessmen

PESHAWAR, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The newly appointed Chief Collector Customs KP, Saeed Akram held a meeting with business community representatives and assured of early resolution of issues hindering smooth sailing of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The customs top official was meeting with businessmen who called on his office under the leadership of President Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

Zia congratulated Saeed Akram on his appointment and expressed the hope that he would give due consideration to the problems being faced by the business community of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who holds the office of Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) apprised Collector Customs about the delay in clearance of trucks carrying goods at the Torkhem check post.

He said due to the season of fresh fruits, a large number of trucks crossing the border and slow scanning is causing a delay in clearance.

Due to the closure of the border for nine consecutive days, a large number of goods-laden trucks were already gathered at the Torkhem making long queues on both sides of the border.

The rush of trucks at the border has also caused a delay in clearance of around 1500 empty containers coming back from Afghanistan to Pakistan, inflicting losses on businessmen under the head of detention charges, Zia added.

Zia said the accumulation of trucks at Torkhem border has also caused a shortage of empty trucks and the fare for transportation of 40-foot containers from Karachi to Afghanistan has been increased from Rs. 1,60,000 to Rs. 400,000.

He also demanded an expedition of construction work by NLC and completion of the project within its stipulated time of June 2023.

Zia Sarhadi said since the Azhakhel dry port is not operational and exporters are sending their consignments in private trucks as a result of which all exportable items including gems, marble, handicrafts, furniture, honey, carpet, match sticks are booked from Karachi port.

Similarly, the Afghan cargo goods came in the past through a Railway from Karachi to Peshawar and Chaman which is now coming directly from Karachi port to Torkhem rendering more than 200 Custom Clearing Agents jobless in KP.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Collector Customs, Saeed Akram held out assurance of full cooperation to the business community of the province.

He said the issues of businessmen would be given due consideration and resolved at the earliest by issuing prompt directives by him and other relevant staff of the collectorate.