UrduPoint.com

Newly-appointed Chief Secretary Assumes Charge

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Newly-appointed chief secretary assumes charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Newly-appointed Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman assumed charge of his office here on Tuesday.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman belongs to the 24th Common of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and he has vast experience in the field of administration.

Prior to this posting, he was serving as a senior member board of Revenue.

Zahid Zaman had been served as Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), the secretary Primaryand Secondary Healthcare and director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in ..

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in 2022

37 minutes ago
 Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of ..

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of 2022

1 hour ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamme ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

2 hours ago
 President issues resolution to appoint members of ..

President issues resolution to appoint members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

2 hours ago
 World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.