Newly-appointed chief secretary assumes charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Newly-appointed Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman assumed charge of his office here on Tuesday.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman belongs to the 24th Common of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and he has vast experience in the field of administration.

Prior to this posting, he was serving as a senior member board of Revenue.

Zahid Zaman had been served as Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), the secretary Primaryand Secondary Healthcare and director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).