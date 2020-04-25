UrduPoint.com
Newly Appointed Chief Secretary Assumes Office

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:47 PM

Newly appointed Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik has assumed the charge of his office here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik has assumed the charge of his office here on Saturday.

Jawwad Rafique Malik belongs to 15th common of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and was previously posted as Federal Secretary Communication Division. He had also served on important slots in Punjab including- Senior Member board of Revenue, Secretary Health, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore Division, Additional Secretary Home and Director food Punjab.

After assuming the charge, the chief secretary chaired a meeting in which Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Secretary Specialized Health Nabeel Awan, Secretary Primary Health Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman and Secretary Industries Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal briefed him about important issues.

CS while speaking at the meeting said that in accordance with the government's policy, resolving people' problems and improving governance and public service delivery must be a priority. "In order to provide relief to the masses we would have to implement directions of the government in letter and spirit. We would have to work as a team to meet coronavirus, dengue and other challenges," he added.

Chief Secretary directed that the merit and transparency be promoted to improve the performance of departments.

He advised the officers to discharge their duties honestly and diligently, and play their due role in addressing peoples' problems.

