Newly-appointed Chinese CG Calls On Punjab Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Newly-appointed Chinese Consul General (CG) in Lahore Zhao Shiren called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed bilateral relations, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and matters of mutual interest at the Governor's House, here on Thursday

The governor extended the best wishes to Zhao Shiren on assuming the office of consul general and expressed the hope that his stay in Pakistan would usher in a new era of Pak-China relations. He said Pak-China friendship was unparalleled and time-tested, adding that China had always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time. He said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and China were unparalleled in terms of mutual trust and unity. He expressed the resolve to further strengthen people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and China.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said Pakistan values China's cooperation in education, health, energy infrastructure and other areas. About CPEC, the governor it was a game-changer initiative not only for Pakistan but also for the region and the whole world. He said the government was committed to expediting the ongoing CPEC development projects under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said that CPEC would open new avenues for development in infrastructure, agriculture, energy sector and industry in Pakistan.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said that Pakistan is his second home and hoped that the government would expedite and complete the projects under CPEC.

