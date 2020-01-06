Newly appointed Chinese consul general calls on Governor Sindh

Newly appointed Chinese Consul General Li Bijian called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Chinese Consul General Li Bijian called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Monday.

On the occasion, Deputy Consul General Chen Xiaodong was also present,said a statement.

The meeting discussed Pakistan-China bilateral diplomatic relations, investment, trade and other matters of mutual importance in detail.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that Pak-China joint ventures were the main reasons for the bilateral ties.

Chinese investors were keen to invest in different sectors of the province.

Imran Ismail invited Chinese industrialists to launch joint ventures with Pakistani industries.

The Consul General invited Sindh Governor to visit the state-of-the-art power project at Port Qasim. The project was initiated in May 2015 and completed in April 2018.

He said that Pak-China friendship was not only established at thegovernment but also at the public level.