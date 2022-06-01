Newly appointed Chinese Consul General meets Addl CS Home Punjab

Newly Appointed Chinese Consul General Mr. Zaho Shiren here Tuesday called on Additional Chief Secretary Home, Punjab, Syed Ali Murtaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Newly Appointed Chinese Consul General Mr. Zaho Shiren here Tuesday called on Additional Chief Secretary Home, Punjab, Syed Ali Murtaza.

On this occasion, Additional Secretary (Chinese Security) Arshad Manzoor briefed the Consul General on Chinese security and said that SPUC (Special Protection Unit for Chinese) was providing complete security to CPEC and non-CPEC projects.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza said the Home Department was maintaining a constant liaison with provincial (Punjab) and Federal law enforcement agencies to ensure provision of foolproof security to Chinese nationals working in the province.

He added that Interior Ministry was assisting in the visa process for Chinese on the recommendations of Punjab Home Department.

Syed Ali Murtaza also briefed the Consul General on Pakistan's major exports and the technical assistance provided by Chinese Consulate.

Expressing his views, the Chinese Consul General Mr. Zaho Shiren assured that Chinese cooperation with Pakistan in economic development would continue as usual.

Positive steps would be taken to promote cultural harmony among the people of Pakistan and China, he added.

He said the buildings and gardens of Lahore were attractive and had historical significance.

The Chinese Consul General also appreciated the performance of the Chinese Wing of Punjab Home Department, citing that Punjab Home Department was playing an important role for the security of Chinese working on CPEC and other projects.

He also expressed satisfaction over the performance and security arrangements put in place by the Punjab government.

At the end, Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza presented a commemorative shield to the Chinese Consul General.