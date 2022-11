ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir separately called on President Dr Arif Alvi here on Wednesday.

The meetings held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr focused on professional matters pertaining to army.