Newly appointed commissioner assumes charge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Commissioner Faisalabad Madam Silwat Saeed assumed the charge of her office here on Monday and paid a surprise visit to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh also accompanied her.

She checked parking stand and expressed dismay on charging excessive parking fee. She directed to cancel contract of parking stand due to overcharging in addition to taking other legal action against the contractor of parking stand.

She also visited various sections of Allied Hospital and interacted with the patients and their attendants in different wards.

She directed the hospital management to improve quality of service in addition to ensuring availability of medicines in the hospital.

She also went to Surgical Emergency Ward, Medical Emergency Ward, Outdoor Patients Department (OPD), Oncology Ward and directed to maintain administrative arrangements at every time.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Dr. Arshad Cheema, Deputy MS Admin Dr. Emad Ayub, Additional Medical Superintendent/Media Focal Spokesman Dr. Afzal Ahmed Cheema and other were also present.

Earlier, the commissioner also held her introductory meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh and other officers of the district.

She took a detailed briefing about administrative affairs of the district and directed the officers of district administration and agriculture department to ensure availability of fertilizers and its sale at fixed rates.

She directed the assistant commissioners to ensure 100 percent payment to sugarcane growers from sugar mills and in this connection they should continue monitoring till the end of crushing season.

She also directed the assistant commissioners to ensure true implementation on price control mechanism and anti beggary campaign and free shuttle service for home-less people.