UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed Commissioner Assumes Charge

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Newly appointed commissioner assumes charge

Newly appointed Commissioner Faisalabad Madam Silwat Saeed assumed the charge of her office here on Monday and paid a surprise visit to Allied Hospital Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Commissioner Faisalabad Madam Silwat Saeed assumed the charge of her office here on Monday and paid a surprise visit to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh also accompanied her.

She checked parking stand and expressed dismay on charging excessive parking fee. She directed to cancel contract of parking stand due to overcharging in addition to taking other legal action against the contractor of parking stand.

She also visited various sections of Allied Hospital and interacted with the patients and their attendants in different wards.

She directed the hospital management to improve quality of service in addition to ensuring availability of medicines in the hospital.

She also went to Surgical Emergency Ward, Medical Emergency Ward, Outdoor Patients Department (OPD), Oncology Ward and directed to maintain administrative arrangements at every time.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Dr. Arshad Cheema, Deputy MS Admin Dr. Emad Ayub, Additional Medical Superintendent/Media Focal Spokesman Dr. Afzal Ahmed Cheema and other were also present.

Earlier, the commissioner also held her introductory meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh and other officers of the district.

She took a detailed briefing about administrative affairs of the district and directed the officers of district administration and agriculture department to ensure availability of fertilizers and its sale at fixed rates.

She directed the assistant commissioners to ensure 100 percent payment to sugarcane growers from sugar mills and in this connection they should continue monitoring till the end of crushing season.

She also directed the assistant commissioners to ensure true implementation on price control mechanism and anti beggary campaign and free shuttle service for home-less people.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture Visit Sale Price From

Recent Stories

UNEP to partner with Climate Change Ministry on 'L ..

UNEP to partner with Climate Change Ministry on 'Living Indus Initiative'

21 seconds ago
 Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh condemns ..

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh condemns Peshawar blast

22 seconds ago
 About 7,100 Civilians Killed in Ukraine Since Febr ..

About 7,100 Civilians Killed in Ukraine Since February 24 - UN Human Rights Offi ..

26 seconds ago
 Pompeo Says Solution to Conflict Should Be Accepta ..

Pompeo Says Solution to Conflict Should Be Acceptable to Both Russians, Ukrainia ..

3 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Panel Chair Says Holding First ..

US House Oversight Panel Chair Says Holding First Biden Family Probe Hearing Nex ..

3 minutes ago
 Bill Gates Complained to Tech Companies Over COVID ..

Bill Gates Complained to Tech Companies Over COVID-19 Plot Claims About Him - Re ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.