Newly-appointed Commissioner Holds Introductory Meeting

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Newly-appointed commissioner holds introductory meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The newly-appointed Commissioner Sargodha Division, Malik Muhammad Jahanzaib Awan, held an introductory meeting with his staff and subordinates and made it clear to them that there would be no compromise on discipline.

All officers should make hard work and honesty their motto, as incompetence and corruption will not be tolerated, he warned. He said they would work as a team for better performance of government affairs, welfare of citizens and public welfare. He said that officers with good performance would be encouraged, and inefficient employees would be held accountable.

The commissioner said that officers and employees should work without any fear. The service delivery should be improved and all legitimate tasks of the salespeople coming to the offices should be done immediately.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioner General (ACG) Hafiz Abdul Manan gave a detailed briefing about five different wings of the commissioner's office, General Branch, Revenue, Accounts, Establishment, Local Government, Development and Court Work.

Director Development Bilal Hassan gave a briefing on the ongoing and newly-approved projects in the four districts, while Director Local Government Malik Asif Iqbal gave a detailed briefing on the performance of local government bodies and departments, various initiatives.

Later, Commissioner and Chairman education board Malik Muhammad Jahanzaib Awan briefed Board Secretary Abul Hasan Naqvi and Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti in an introductory meeting about the administrative affairs of the institution and separate budget matters for conducting transparent examination.

