Newly appointed Commissioner Lahore assumes charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a Grade-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services Group assumed the charge of his office here on Saturday.

He had been posted at various important slots including DG LDA, DG Excise and DC in various districts of Punjab.

Talking on the occasion, Randhawa said that cleanliness, polio and price checking were the main challenges of the city, adding that proper mechanism would be evolved in this regard.

The commissioner said that service delivery, beautification of the city and development projects would be among his priorities, adding that public health projects would be geared up.

Earlier, on his arrival, the commissioner was accorded a warm welcome from the officersof the department.