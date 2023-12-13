Newly appointed CPO assumes charge of office

Newly appointed City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali assumed charge of his office here on Wednesday. A well-armed squad of police presented him guard of honour upon his arrival at police lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Newly appointed City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali assumed charge of his office here on Wednesday. A well-armed squad of police presented him guard of honour upon his arrival at police lines.

CPO went to the memorial of martyrs, laid flowers and recited Fatiha.

On this occasion, SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP Cantt division Arslan Zahid, DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir and other police officers welcomed him.

Speaking on this occasion, CPO said that maintaining law and order and prevention of crime will be ensured across the district.

He further said that no stone will be left unturned in providing justice to the people and solving their problems and measures to be taken for the welfare of the police force.

Sadiq Ali visited the police offices and gave necessary instructions to them.