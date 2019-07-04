Newly appointed CPO Multan assumes charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) Newly appointed CPO Multan Muhammad Zubair Drayshuk assumed charge of his office here on Thursday.

A contingent of active police force offered him guard of honor at the police line.

SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam, DSP Legal Hakim, DSP headquarters Mian Muhammad Iqbal Lashari along with senior police officers gave him a warm reception, official statement said.

Later on, the CPO held meeting with divisional SPs and SDPOs in his office. Former CPO Imran Mahmood and other police officers also accompanied him during holding of meeting particularly arranged to review crime control situation and law and order of the city. Imran Mahmood gave the new CPO a detailed briefing on different prospects of local police department.