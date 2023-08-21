Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

(@FahadShabbir)

The Newly appointed Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Dr Mohammed Fakhre Alam Irfan called on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Newly appointed Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Dr Mohammed Fakhre Alam Irfan called on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Monday.

The Governor congratulated the CS on taking charge of the CS office and hoped that the bureaucracy of the province would perform well and facilitate the people of the province in his leadership.

The CS said that the resolution to the problems of the people was one of his priorities.