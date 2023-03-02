UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed DC Abbottabad Inspects Offices Of Health And Revenue In Havelian

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023

Newly appointed DC Abbottabad inspects offices of Health and Revenue in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Thursday said that measures were taken to ensure the provision of all basic needs to the people of Tehsil Havelian.

He expressed these views during his visit to Havelian.

Khalid Iqbal inspected the offices of Health, Revenue, Municipal Services, Rescue 1122, and Food Department. He inspected the office of Assistant Commissioner Havelian and reviewed the services being provided and checked the records.

The deputy commissioner visited and inspected the under-construction Service Delivery Center (SDC) Havelian, Rescue Services 1122 building and issued instructions to make them operational as soon as possible.

To review the health facilities Khalid Iqbal visited the type-D hospital, inspected various departments and evaluated the provision of facilities. Apart from coins, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad reviewed the provision of facilities and met the staff during the visit to the TMA office Havelian. He issued instructions regarding the supply of wheat flour, delivery of wheat, stock review and food department.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza, District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal, and other officers were also present.

