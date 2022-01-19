UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed DC Visits Fruit Market

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 11:27 AM

Newly appointed DC visits fruit market

Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner(DC) Suleman Khan paid his first visit to vegetables and fruit markets along with other officials early Wednesday to monitor the auction process for preventing price hike

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner(DC) Suleman Khan paid his first visit to vegetables and fruit markets along with other officials early Wednesday to monitor the auction process for preventing price hike.

The DC checked quality of fruits and vegetables during the visit.He directed the sellers and commission agents to ensure auction of only good quality vegetables and fruits.

He asked price control magistrates to keep vigil on demand of supply of these items and also monitor the quality of fruits. He said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure sale of commodities at controlled rates to facilitate masses.

He directed the market administration to improve the market's cleanliness arrangements.

The incumbent government was working on eradication of artificial inflation and taking all possible steps to control price hike, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

