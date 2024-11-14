Open Menu

Newly Appointed DC Zeeshan Abdullah Takes Charge In Lakki Marwat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Newly appointed DC Zeeshan Abdullah takes charge in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lakki Marwat, Zeeshan Abdullah, assumed office on Thursday, pledging to prioritize public service and address the challenges of the district.

In his message, Zeeshan Abdullah emphasized that his foremost goal, in line with provincial government directives, is to alleviate the underdevelopment in Lakki Marwat and work tirelessly for the district’s growth and prosperity. He affirmed his commitment to using all available resources to resolve public issues and enhance peace in the area.

The DC urged residents to actively participate in the district's development efforts and to support the district administration’s initiatives. He emphasized that with collective efforts, the shared objectives of Lakki Marwat's progress and prosperity could be achieved effectively.

