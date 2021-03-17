Newly appointed DCO pays surprise visit to Shorkot Station

Newly appointed Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Pakistan Railways, Abida Maryiam paid a surprise visit to Shorkot Cantt Station to inspect different departments here on Wednesday

She reviewed the facilities being extended to passangers at the station besides, visiting reservation office, waiting room and asked about revenue.

The DCO also checked different food stalls at the station and imposed fine on substandard edible items.

Ms Maryiam also visited record and parcel room.

She said that she would visit other stations of the division in future as well.