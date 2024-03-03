Newly Appointed Dera DPO Takes Charge
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood has assumed charge of his office on Sunday.
On his arrival at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, a smartly turned-out contingent of Dera police presented him a guard of honor.
On this occasion, the DPO was accompanied by Superintendent of Police (SP) City Muhammad Ishaq Khan, SP Saddar Umar Hayat Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarter Asghar Ali Shah, and other line staff.
The DPO also visited ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ in the police lines and laid wreaths on the memorials of police Shuhada.
He also offered ‘Fateh’ for the departed souls.
Later, he was taken to various sections of the police lines including the Command and Control Center, canteen, and Mess where he met with the Incharges concerned. While inspecting the police barracks, he issued directions for further improvement in the cleanliness situation.
The DPO also checked the meal being provided at the Mess and expressed his dissatisfaction with the quality of the food.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee to determine damages caused by recent torrential rains in Gwadar: Bugti2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan handles 650 emergencies in Feb2 minutes ago
-
CM fulfills special youth’s wish2 minutes ago
-
Rashan bags distribution from March 5: DC12 minutes ago
-
School closed due to rough weather in Lower Chitral12 minutes ago
-
216,000 families verified for Rashan bags: DC12 minutes ago
-
KPCTA arranges Safari Train trip to Takhtbhai12 minutes ago
-
Traders express dismay over traffic blockages in commercial markets22 minutes ago
-
Omar thanks people of KPK for voting PTI-backed independent candidates42 minutes ago
-
'Shehbaz Sharif will overcome financial crisis'42 minutes ago
-
Asif felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on winning premiership election42 minutes ago
-
.42 minutes ago