Newly Appointed Dera DPO Takes Charge

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood has assumed charge of his office on Sunday.

On his arrival at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, a smartly turned-out contingent of Dera police presented him a guard of honor.

On this occasion, the DPO was accompanied by Superintendent of Police (SP) City Muhammad Ishaq Khan, SP Saddar Umar Hayat Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarter Asghar Ali Shah, and other line staff.

The DPO also visited ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ in the police lines and laid wreaths on the memorials of police Shuhada.

He also offered ‘Fateh’ for the departed souls.

Later, he was taken to various sections of the police lines including the Command and Control Center, canteen, and Mess where he met with the Incharges concerned. While inspecting the police barracks, he issued directions for further improvement in the cleanliness situation.

The DPO also checked the meal being provided at the Mess and expressed his dissatisfaction with the quality of the food.

