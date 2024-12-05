Newly appointed Dera DPO takes charge

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada assumed charge of his office here on Thursday.

On his arrival at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, a smartly turned out contingent of Dera police presented him a guard of honor.

On this occasion, the DPO was accompanied by SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan, DSP Headquarters Dera Chan Shah, Line Officer Sajjad Chohan and other officers.

The DPO also visited ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ in the police lines and laid wreaths on the memorials of police Shuhada.

He also offered ‘Fateh’ for the departed souls. Later, he was taken to various sections of the police lines including Command and Control Center, canteen and Mess where he met with the Incharges concerned.

While inspecting the police barracks, he issued directions for further improvement in cleanliness situation.

The DPO also checked the meal being provided at Mess and expressed his dissatisfaction over the quality of food.

APP/akt