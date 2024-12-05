Newly Appointed Dera DPO Takes Charge
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada assumed charge of his office here on Thursday.
On his arrival at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, a smartly turned out contingent of Dera police presented him a guard of honor.
On this occasion, the DPO was accompanied by SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan, DSP Headquarters Dera Chan Shah, Line Officer Sajjad Chohan and other officers.
The DPO also visited ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ in the police lines and laid wreaths on the memorials of police Shuhada.
He also offered ‘Fateh’ for the departed souls. Later, he was taken to various sections of the police lines including Command and Control Center, canteen and Mess where he met with the Incharges concerned.
While inspecting the police barracks, he issued directions for further improvement in cleanliness situation.
The DPO also checked the meal being provided at Mess and expressed his dissatisfaction over the quality of food.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA decorates city parks with winter flowering plants1 minute ago
-
Walk held to raise awareness against corruption11 minutes ago
-
13 'criminals' arrested21 minutes ago
-
SDC officials directed to resolve public issues promptly21 minutes ago
-
Chairman LAC inaugurates Alhamra Film Club21 minutes ago
-
PHC gives last chance to ECP for submitting reply in Senate Election case21 minutes ago
-
Peshawar University's Green Campus initiative to be replicated in all varsities of KP31 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices to Bushra Bibi on bail cancellation plea31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution calling for Israel's withdrawal from Palestine: FO spox31 minutes ago
-
'Khelta Punjab' games phase at divisional level concludes31 minutes ago
-
Tank police takes steps to facilitate citizens41 minutes ago
-
Police bust two bike lifting gangs; arrest four1 hour ago