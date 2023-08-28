Open Menu

Newly Appointed Dera RPO Takes Charge

August 28, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Newly-appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti assumed charge of his office here on Monday.

On his arrival at Range Police Office, he was warmly welcomed by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

A smartly turned out contingent of Dera police presented guard of honor to the newly appointed RPO.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nasir Mehmood Satti had previously served Dera Ismail Khan as DPO in the year 2008-09. Besides, he also served various key posts in Motorway Police, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), RPO Malakand.

On this occasion, the newly appointed RPO expressed his determination to ensure the establishment of law and order in all the districts including the tribal districts and to root out crime.

