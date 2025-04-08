Newly Appointed DG FIA & DG NCCIA Call On Interior Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the newly appointed Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Riffat Mukhtar Raja, and Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Waqaruddin Syed. Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry.
Federal Secretary for Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha were also present on the occasion.
The Interior Minister assigned DG FIA the task of formulating an effective strategy against illegal immigration and ordered a nationwide crackdown on human trafficking networks.
He emphasized that those involved in this heinous crime are playing with innocent lives and must be dealt with with an iron hand. He stressed that the FIA and all law enforcement agencies must work together to eliminate illegal spectrums and organized crime from the country. Minister of State Tallal Chaudhry remarked that human traffickers deserve no leniency.
Mohsin Naqvi also issued directives to the DG NCCIA for curbing cybercrimes, stating that cybersecurity is an emerging challenge. He said the capacity of the NCCIA would be enhanced, and officers would be sent abroad for specialized training.
