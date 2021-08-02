Newly appointed DG MDA calls on Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Newly appointed deputed Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Kaiser Saleem called on Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood at his office on Monday.

Both officials exchanged views on beautification of the city.

The Commissioner ensured divisional administration's complete support to MDA for development of the city saying that the authority was playing vital role in face lifting.

The DG informed that MDA would work on priority for the development of the city besides improvement in service delivery and functioning of one window operation.