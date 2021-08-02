UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed DG MDA Calls On Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Newly appointed DG MDA calls on Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Newly appointed deputed Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Kaiser Saleem called on Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood at his office on Monday.

Both officials exchanged views on beautification of the city.

The Commissioner ensured divisional administration's complete support to MDA for development of the city saying that the authority was playing vital role in face lifting.

The DG informed that MDA would work on priority for the development of the city besides improvement in service delivery and functioning of one window operation.

Related Topics

Multan

Recent Stories

Bellingcat Created to Put Pressure on Countries, I ..

Bellingcat Created to Put Pressure on Countries, It Is Untrustworthy - Russia's ..

10 minutes ago
 Two-week kids' painting classes in full swing at H ..

Two-week kids' painting classes in full swing at Hunerkada

10 minutes ago
 Nigeria military says 15 soldiers die. 6 missing i ..

Nigeria military says 15 soldiers die. 6 missing in terror attack

10 minutes ago
 China beat Germany to win Olympic gold in women's ..

China beat Germany to win Olympic gold in women's team sprint

18 minutes ago
 DPR Can Provide ECHR With Evidence Confirming Kiev ..

DPR Can Provide ECHR With Evidence Confirming Kiev's Guilt - Pushilin on Russian ..

18 minutes ago
 Mass Production of Russia's First Electric Car to ..

Mass Production of Russia's First Electric Car to Start in 2021 - Industry Minis ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.