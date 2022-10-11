Newly appointed DG PHA Sargodha takes charge

Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha Tauqir Haider took charge as the new director general (DG), here on Tuesday. The PHA team welcomed him

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha Tauqir Haider took charge as the new director general (DG), here on Tuesday. The PHA team welcomed him.

According to Media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, the DG PHA called the first meeting as soon as he assumed the charge.

The PHA team informed him about the development projects.

The DG said that the city of Sargodha should be made more beautiful and attractive than before. "This is my mission and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard," he said.