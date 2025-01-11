Open Menu

Newly-appointed DG PHA Sargodha Takes Charge

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha Muhammad Arshad took charge as the new director general (DG), here on Saturday. The PHA team welcomed him.

According to Media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, the DG met the staff after assuming the charge.

The PHA team informed him about the development projects.

The DG said that the city of Sargodha should be made more beautiful and attractive than before. "This is my mission and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard," he said.

