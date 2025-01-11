Newly-appointed DG PHA Sargodha Takes Charge
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha Muhammad Arshad took charge as the new director general (DG), here on Saturday. The PHA team welcomed him.
According to Media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, the DG met the staff after assuming the charge.
The PHA team informed him about the development projects.
The DG said that the city of Sargodha should be made more beautiful and attractive than before. "This is my mission and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard," he said.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17
UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties
Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..
FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi
12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category
Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai
UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism
Dubai to host top AI game developers competition on January 23
Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani minor siblings move to extend virtually UN exhibit on Gaza children plight2 minutes ago
-
Newly-appointed DG PHA Sargodha takes charge2 minutes ago
-
Woman among six injured in firing12 minutes ago
-
Committee reviews progress on development schemes12 minutes ago
-
IUB offering admissions in 115 MPhil, 55 PhD programs12 minutes ago
-
RDA reviews compliance of private housing schemes with rules12 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addresses PLI complaints12 minutes ago
-
Pak-China relations to continue to grow stronger: Chinese ambassador22 minutes ago
-
SMBB Medical University Larkana orginazes grand alumni evening for former students.32 minutes ago
-
Kohat authorities crack down on smuggling32 minutes ago
-
Man held for blackmailing woman32 minutes ago
-
Safe City reunites missing girl with parents32 minutes ago