Newly appointed DG Rangers calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Director-General Rangers Punjab Maj-Gen Syed Asif Hussain called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here at Governor's House on Tuesday.

The governor congratulated the DG Rangers on taking charge and expressed good wishes and also appreciated the services of Punjab Rangers for eradication of terrorism and establishment of peace in the province.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan had the best armed and security forces in the world which were capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy on every front. The defence of Pakistan is in strong hands. Punjab Rangers' officers and jawans are pride of the nation.

The governor said that sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army, security forces as well as the nation for eradication of terrorism and establishment of peace were unprecedented in the entire world.

The whole nation stands united with the security forces. He said that anti-state elements were conspiring to destabilise Pakistan, but we all have to unite to defeat them. He said that those who cast an evil eye on Pakistan's soil would get a befitting response. He said that the Rangers were the pride of nation, adding that performance of Rangers in Punjab was exemplary and commendable.

Ch Sarwar said that the government was taking practical steps to strengthen institutions, because only strengthening of institutions would make Pakistan stronger. Political and religious parties should put national interest ahead of personal and political ones and it was a responsibility of every patriot to keep national interests supreme, he added.