Newly appointed DG Rawalpindi Development Authority assumes charge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Thursday took charge of the office.

The Services and General Administration Department (S&GD) Government of the Punjab had transferred Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa and posted as DG RDA.

After taking over charge of the office, the DG RDA directed the officers and officials of RDA to improve the performance of the RDA and play a constructive role in the development of Rawalpindi.

He said that the ongoing RDA operations should be accelerated against illegal and unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments.

The Director Admin and Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua and other officers welcomed the newly appointed DG RDA.

Saif Anwar Jappa directed the RDA officers and staff to work hard to provide relief to the citizens.

On the occasion, the services of former DG RDA Capt. (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi were also appreciated and it was said that his services have been commendable for the organization which would always be remembered.