UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed DG Rawalpindi Development Authority Assumes Charge

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Newly appointed DG Rawalpindi Development Authority assumes charge

Newly appointed Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Thursday took charge of the office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Thursday took charge of the office.

The Services and General Administration Department (S&GD) Government of the Punjab had transferred Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa and posted as DG RDA.

After taking over charge of the office, the DG RDA directed the officers and officials of RDA to improve the performance of the RDA and play a constructive role in the development of Rawalpindi.

He said that the ongoing RDA operations should be accelerated against illegal and unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments.

The Director Admin and Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua and other officers welcomed the newly appointed DG RDA.

Saif Anwar Jappa directed the RDA officers and staff to work hard to provide relief to the citizens.

On the occasion, the services of former DG RDA Capt. (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi were also appreciated and it was said that his services have been commendable for the organization which would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

DC reviews relief operations in rain hit areas of ..

DC reviews relief operations in rain hit areas of Mushkhail

2 minutes ago
 Two sisters among three females killed

Two sisters among three females killed

2 minutes ago
 Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Balochistan ..

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Balochistan as toll rises to 206

2 minutes ago
 Textile sector to be provided all possible support ..

Textile sector to be provided all possible support to boost exports: Miftah

2 minutes ago
 Govt's 'Vision Central Asia' aimed at building sus ..

Govt's 'Vision Central Asia' aimed at building sustainable engagement with CARs: ..

12 minutes ago
 JSMU holds Annual Youth Summit 2022

JSMU holds Annual Youth Summit 2022

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.