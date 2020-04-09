UrduPoint.com
Newly Appointed DIG NH&MP Holds Meeting With Sector Commanders

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:43 PM

Newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police - South Zone Malik Matloob Ahmed on Thursday presided over a meeting with all Sector Commanders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police - South Zone Malik Matloob Ahmed on Thursday presided over a meeting with all Sector Commanders.

SSP Sukkur Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo, SSP Sakrand Sajjad Bhatti, SSP Jamshoro Qamar Raza Jiskani and SP Sector N-55 Ishtiaq Arain briefed the newly appointed DIG, the spokesman for NH&MP informed.

DIG Malik Matloob Ahmed directed all the officers to further improve their performance. He urged upon the sector commanders to ensure that all the employees, personnel and officials working under their command were adopting preventive measures to protect themselves from Covid-19.

He asked to ensure provision of face masks, hand gloves and senitizers to the staffers.

Earlier, the DIG also visited different branches at zonal office Karachi.

