Newly Appointed DIG PHP Assumes Charge

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Newly appointed DIG PHP, Sarfraz Ahmed Falki on Monday took charge of his post and said that officers should perform the duties diligently and honestly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Newly appointed DIG PHP, Sarfraz Ahmed Falki on Monday took charge of his post and said that officers should perform the duties diligently and honestly.

After taking over the charge, he met the officers posted at the headquarters and got briefing on the departmental matters related to PHP.

He directed all the officers and personnel to spare no effort for the protection of life and property of the people and the service and safety of the passengers as per the commitment of PHP 'Safe highways, safe people'.

He said that measures would be taken against corruption under the zero tolerance policy while any negligence in the discharge of professional duties would not be tolerated.

