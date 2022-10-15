Newly appointed Director PUCAR Sargodha assumes charge

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Newly appointed director Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division Zahid Iqbal on Saturday took the charge of his office.

Assistant director PUCAR Adnan Khaliq Bhatti and other staff welcomed the new director by presenting him a bouquet of flowers.

PUCAR director Zahid Iqbal reiterated the council's full focus on encouraging artand artist and said that all resources would be utilized for further improvement ofthe council.