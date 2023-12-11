Open Menu

Newly Appointed Divisional Commissioner Assumes Charge

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Newly appointed Divisional Commissioner assumes charge

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Newly appointed Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, officer of Pakistan Administrative Services Group assumed the charge of his office here on Monday.

Talking on the occasion, Abbasi said that cleanliness, polio and price checking were the main challenges of the region, adding that proper mechanism would be evolved in this regard.

The divisional commissioner said that service delivery, beautification of the Sukkur city and development projects would

be among his priorities, adding that public health projects would be geared up.

Earlier, on his arrival, the commissioner was accorded a warm welcome from the officers of the department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Sukkur Price From

Recent Stories

Pakistan women team eying to repeat heroics of T20 ..

Pakistan women team eying to repeat heroics of T20I series

28 minutes ago
 The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

3 hours ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm ..

LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm today

4 hours ago
Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

5 hours ago
 Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

5 hours ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

5 hours ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan