Newly appointed Divisional Commissioner assumes charge

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Newly appointed Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, officer of Pakistan Administrative Services Group assumed the charge of his office here on Monday.

Talking on the occasion, Abbasi said that cleanliness, polio and price checking were the main challenges of the region, adding that proper mechanism would be evolved in this regard.

The divisional commissioner said that service delivery, beautification of the Sukkur city and development projects would

be among his priorities, adding that public health projects would be geared up.

Earlier, on his arrival, the commissioner was accorded a warm welcome from the officers of the department.