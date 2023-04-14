UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed DPO Assumes Charge

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal assumed charge of his office here on Friday.

He was welcomed at Sialkot Police Lines warmly, said a spokesperson.

Newly-appointed DPO also laid the floral wreaths at monument of the police martyrs at Police Lines Sialkot.

Later, the DPO had an introductory meeting with DSPs and SHOs of the district and discussed local crime and law & order situation of the district.

The DPO directed the police officers that immediate action would be taken on the problems and complaints of the people. He further directed the officers to treat the complainants coming to police stations with kindness and ensure justice for the immediate solution of their problems. Provision of justice on merit is my top priority, he added.

