Newly-appointed DPO Dera Visits Police Lines
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 10:14 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada visited Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera after assuming his new duties.
According to a police spokesman, the DPO visited various sections of the police Lines and thoroughly inspected security measures including barricades, surveillance system and cleanliness.
He also reviewed the performance of police personnel and commended the police officers and personnel present on the site for fulfilling their duties with utmost honesty and courage.
He urged them to demonstrate discipline, adopt precautionary measures, and always remain alert.
They were also directed to interact with citizens in a friendly manner, ensuring the protection of their lives, property and dignity.
