Newly appointed DPO Kohat assumes charge

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The newly appointed District Police Officer ( DPO) , Capt. (R) Mansoor Aman on Saturday assumed charge of his new post

After assumption of his new responsibilities, the DPO Kohat visited martyrs' memorial and laid floral wreath to honor their sacrifices.

Earlier, upon arrival at DPO office, he was presented guard of honour..

On this occasion, DPO Mansoor Aman said that law and order throughout the district would be his top priority and operation would continue against anti-social elements.

He said provision of justice to people and resolving their problems would be ensured without any favoritism and discrimination. He said that extensive measures would be taken for the welfare of the people.

The DPO said that the doors of his office will always remain open to the citizens and police personnel and no injustice will be tolerated by anyone.