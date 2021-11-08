UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed DPO Takes Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Syed Nadeem Abbas assumed his office on Monday as new District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal.

According to official sources, on his arrival at office, senior police officers welcomed the new DPO warmly.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented him salute.

Later, Nadeem Abbas prayed for the martyrs of police at Yadgar-E- Shuhada.

Addressing the police officers, the new appointed DPO directed them to perform their duties honestly adding that they should utilize their energies to resolve the issues of masses.

