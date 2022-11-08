Newly appointed DPO takes charge

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Newly-appointed District Police Officer(DPO) Muhammad Shoaib Khan assumed charge of his office on Tuesday.

On arrival at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, the DPO was received by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Javed Awan and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah, besides other senior staff of the district police force.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Dera police presented him with a guard of honor.

The DPO commended the police contingent and gave them cash awards.

The DPO also laid a wreath on the memorial of police Shuhada at District PoliceLines and offered Fateh for the departed souls.

Later, he was taken round various sections of the Police Lines and had introductions with all officials on duty.

On this occasion, the newly appointed police chief also issued directives to the DSP/HQ Asghar Ali Shah for further improvement in the Police Lines.