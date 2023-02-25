UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed DPO Takes Charge

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Newly appointed DPO takes charge

Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani assumed charge of his office on Saturday

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani assumed charge of his office on Saturday.

On arrival at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, a smartly turned out contingent of Dera police presented him a guard of honor.

The DPO also laid a wreath on the memorial of police Shuhada at District Police Lines and offered Fateh for the departed souls.

Later, he was taken to various sections of the Police Lines including the canteen and Mess. The DPO also had a meal at Mess to check the quality of food while he expressed his annoyance over the unsatisfactory cleanliness situation.

He directed for making betterment in cleanliness situation within three days.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Imran Khan condemns PDM, Maryam Nawaz over alleged ..

Imran Khan condemns PDM, Maryam Nawaz over alleged ‘calculated attacks on SC j ..

3 minutes ago
 Raja Pervez Ashraf, Durrani express grief over los ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Durrani express grief over loss of lives in Rahim Yar Khan M ..

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

2 minutes ago
 Deaths From Apartment Building Collapse in Russia' ..

Deaths From Apartment Building Collapse in Russia's Novosibirsk Rises to 15

2 minutes ago
 Multan press club elections to be held on Sunday

Multan press club elections to be held on Sunday

2 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in a murder case

Court awards death sentence in a murder case

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.