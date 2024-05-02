Newly Appointed DPO Takes Charge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 06:08 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Newly-appointed District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Asad Ejaz Malhi
assumed the charge of his office on Thursday.
On his arrival at Zia Shaheed Police Lines, a smartly turned out contingent
of Sargodha police presented him a guard of honor.
The DPO laid a wreath on the memorial of police Shuhada at District Police
Lines and offered Fateh for the departed souls.
Later, he was taken to various sections of the Police Lines including the
canteen and Mess. The DPO also had a meal at the Mess to check the
quality of food.
He directed to ensuring better cleanliness of the canteen and mess within
three days.
Regional Police Officer Sargodha Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui expressed good
thoughts for him.
