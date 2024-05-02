Newly appointed DPO takes charge

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Newly-appointed District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Asad Ejaz Malhi

assumed the charge of his office on Thursday.

On his arrival at Zia Shaheed Police Lines, a smartly turned out contingent

of Sargodha police presented him a guard of honor.

The DPO laid a wreath on the memorial of police Shuhada at District Police

Lines and offered Fateh for the departed souls.

Later, he was taken to various sections of the Police Lines including the

canteen and Mess. The DPO also had a meal at the Mess to check the

quality of food.

He directed to ensuring better cleanliness of the canteen and mess within

three days.

Regional Police Officer Sargodha Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui expressed good

thoughts for him.