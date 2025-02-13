Newly Appointed DPO Takes Charge
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Newly-appointed District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Suhaib Ashraf assumed the charge of his office on Thursday.
On his arrival at Zia Shaheed Police Lines, a smartly turned out contingent of police presented him a guard of honor.The DPO laid a wreath on the memorial of police Shuhada at District Police Lines and offered 'Fateh' for the departed souls.
Later,he visited various departments of the police station.
