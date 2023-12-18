Newly appointed Election Commissioner in Sindh, CS discuss election arrangements

The newly appointed provincial election commissioner in Sindh Sharifullah and Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Fakhar Alam made deliberations on arrangements of upcoming general elections in Sindh on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The newly appointed provincial election commissioner in Sindh Sharifullah and Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Fakhar Alam made deliberations on arrangements of upcoming general elections in Sindh on Monday.

The Chief Secretary Sindh told the Provincial Election Commissioner that all the arrangements have been made by the Sindh government for peaceful conduct of the elections, said a statement.

He further said that all facilities will be provided to the Election Commission for holding of elections in transparent manners.

In the meeting, Sharifullah said that the Election Commission has made all necessary preparations to hold the general elections on February 8, 2024. The Election Commission is fully prepared to conduct free, fair and impartial elections, he added.

He further said that installation of CCT cameras will be ensured at the polling stations during the elections.

The Provincial Election Commissioner further said that the Election Commission is trying to provide a peaceful environment for the elections.