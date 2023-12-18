Open Menu

Newly Appointed Election Commissioner In Sindh, CS Discuss Election Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Newly appointed Election Commissioner in Sindh, CS discuss election arrangements

The newly appointed provincial election commissioner in Sindh Sharifullah and Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Fakhar Alam made deliberations on arrangements of upcoming general elections in Sindh on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The newly appointed provincial election commissioner in Sindh Sharifullah and Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Fakhar Alam made deliberations on arrangements of upcoming general elections in Sindh on Monday.

The Chief Secretary Sindh told the Provincial Election Commissioner that all the arrangements have been made by the Sindh government for peaceful conduct of the elections, said a statement.

He further said that all facilities will be provided to the Election Commission for holding of elections in transparent manners.

In the meeting, Sharifullah said that the Election Commission has made all necessary preparations to hold the general elections on February 8, 2024. The Election Commission is fully prepared to conduct free, fair and impartial elections, he added.

He further said that installation of CCT cameras will be ensured at the polling stations during the elections.

The Provincial Election Commissioner further said that the Election Commission is trying to provide a peaceful environment for the elections.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Election Commission Of Pakistan February All Government

Recent Stories

Additional Info Secretary visits APP, PBC Quetta

Additional Info Secretary visits APP, PBC Quetta

29 seconds ago
 RDA issues notices to seven marketing companies fo ..

RDA issues notices to seven marketing companies for advertising unapproved housi ..

31 seconds ago
 Crackdown against overcharging drivers

Crackdown against overcharging drivers

34 seconds ago
 LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in corrupt ..

LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in corruption case

7 minutes ago
 Jawad Sohrab Malik meets President ECOSOC in Riyad ..

Jawad Sohrab Malik meets President ECOSOC in Riyadh

7 minutes ago
 DG Health Services leads technical group consultat ..

DG Health Services leads technical group consultations for PAPHS

7 minutes ago
Arabic language belongs to ancient civilization: P ..

Arabic language belongs to ancient civilization: PU VC

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in ..

Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in Super Over

7 minutes ago
 Inflow of remittances through exchange companies r ..

Inflow of remittances through exchange companies rises by 10 to 15%

20 seconds ago
 Facing pressure, Security Council to vote on new G ..

Facing pressure, Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire call

21 seconds ago
 Demi Lovato and Jutes get engaged

Demi Lovato and Jutes get engaged

47 minutes ago
 BoR moving towards digitization: SMBR

BoR moving towards digitization: SMBR

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan