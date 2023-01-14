Newly appointed GCUF Exams Controller assumes office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Raja Shahid Javaid has been appointed as Controller Examinations, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

A spokesman for the university said here on Saturday that Raja Shahid was appointed for a period of three years. He had a vast experience in his field as he had alsoserved this Alma Mater as controller examinations.

He has taken over the charge of his office and started working.