Newly Appointed Governor KP Takes Oath
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 09:01 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The newly appointed Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here Saturday took oath of his office at Governor House.
Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim administered the oath to the newly appointed Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an impressive ceremony attended by people from cross section of society including Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, Nayyer Bukhari, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam Choudhry, Arbab Alamgir, MPAs, Peoples' Lawyer Forum and others.
The CJ PHC expressed best wishes to the Governor and congratulated him.
