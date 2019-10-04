Newly appointed heads of police divisions conduct meetings with public

To ensure friendly police ecology in the city, the Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) appointed as heads of police stations, conducted meetings with notables in their areas and assured to resolve public problems on immediate basis to people's satisfaction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :To ensure friendly police ecology in the city, the Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) appointed as heads of police stations, conducted meetings with notables in their areas and assured to resolve public problems on immediate basis to people's satisfaction.

As envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar appointed four ASPs in as many divisions of Islamabad with a purpose to instantly resolve public issues and provide speedy justice to them.

After these appointments, ASPs Farooq Ahmed Bijarnai and Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk had accelerated interactions with citizens to ensure community policing.

They held meetings with members of conciliatory committees and notables in their respective areas including Bhara Kau and Bani Gala and assured full cooperation of police with them to maintain peace and tranquility.

Both officers said that it was our top priority to respect citizens and ensure decent attitude of policemen with them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar had given clear policy of polite interaction with people and police slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam � Phir Kalam)' was a step towards friendly policing.

As per vision of the prime minister, they said that police culture would be changed by bridging the gap between public and police.

They appealed to the citizens to keep vigilant eye on suspects in their surroundings and immediately inform police in case any suspicious activity.

They termed public cooperation vital for effective policing and asked to contact them without fear, if any complaint against the policemen. Immediate action would be taken on the complaints of citizens and no one would be spared, they maintained.

The notables of the area termed these meetings as a good omen towards friendly policing and assured their full cooperation to police.