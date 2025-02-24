Newly appointed IG Railways Police takes charge

The newly appointed Inspector General of Railways Police, Muhammad Tahir Rai (Hilal-e-Shujaat, Sitara-e-Imtiaz), has officially assumed charge as the 28th IG of Railways Police on Monday

Upon his arrival at the Central Police Office (CPO) Railways, he was warmly received by senior officers. A well-organized guard of honor was presented by the Railways Police contingent, followed by the IG laying a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial and offering prayers.

During a departmental briefing by DIG Operations, IG Railways Police Muhammad Tahir Rai expressed his gratitude, stating, "It is an honor for me to serve in Railways Police. Allah has bestowed me with a great responsibility, and I am committed to making Railways Police one of the finest forces in Pakistan." He emphasized that ensuring the security of railway passengers remains the top priority. "Railways Police officers will be dedicated to the safety of passengers, railway trains, and railway assets. Passengers will be treated with respect, and their comfort will be ensured throughout their journey. Any misconduct by a Railways Police officer towards a passenger will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken," he asserted.

The IG Railways further stated, "Negligence, carelessness, and corruption will not be tolerated, and I will take action against SPs and supervisory officers if needed." He acknowledged the sacrifices and historical significance of the Railways Police and announced plans to modernize the force.

"Railways Police will be prepared for future challenges with enhanced safety measures for passengers. Police records will be digitized, and railway stations will be upgraded. The Railways Police will play an active role in Pakistan’s development," he added.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, IG Tahir Rai underscored the importance of officer well-being. "On my very first day, I have revised the welfare rules of Railways Police, doubling all financial grants, including stipends. Effective immediately, deserving employees will receive double the amount compared to the past," he announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new IG is a distinguished officer from the 21st Common of the Police Service of Pakistan. He has previously held key positions, including DG National Police Bureau, National Coordinator NACTA, DG FIA, and IG of Balochistan. He has also served in senior roles in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan Police. On the international front, he represented Pakistan at the UN Headquarters in New York, participating in high-level counter-terrorism conferences. He contributed to the UN General Assembly’s Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy review and provided insights on Pakistan’s role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (SCO-RATS), earning him an SCO Medal.

In recognition of his services in counter-terrorism, he was awarded the prestigious Hilal-e-Shujaat in 2017. Subsequently, in 2023, he received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding efforts in combating terror financing.