UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly Appointed IGP Calls On CM

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 04:36 PM

Newly appointed IGP calls on CM

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday called on Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here at the CM House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday called on Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here at the CM House.

Matters relating to law and order and steps imperative for further improvement of strengthening of the government writ were discussed in the meeting.

Official sources said the IGP and Chief Minister also talked about reforms being introduced in the police department and agreed upon carrying forward the reforms policy to bring further improvement in KP police performance.

The Chief Minister congratulated Muazzam Jah Ansari over assuming the new assignment and wished him success.

The Chief Minister said the police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a professional force which rendered invaluable sacrifices in the war on terror in the province.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to change the "Thana Culture" and bring improvement in the general attitude of police towards general public.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order Government

Recent Stories

BiH's public debts up 3 pct last year

2 minutes ago

Bear kills Slovak in country's first fatal attack

2 minutes ago

Education Ministry permits students to sit in E-Ca ..

2 minutes ago

E-portal "Ehsaas Digital" to empower, facilitate c ..

2 minutes ago

China issues alert on hog price slump

2 minutes ago

NA speaker suspends seven MNAs' membership over fi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.