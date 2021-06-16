Newly appointed IGP calls on CM

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday called on Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here at the CM House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday called on Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here at the CM House.

Matters relating to law and order and steps imperative for further improvement of strengthening of the government writ were discussed in the meeting.

Official sources said the IGP and Chief Minister also talked about reforms being introduced in the police department and agreed upon carrying forward the reforms policy to bring further improvement in KP police performance.

The Chief Minister congratulated Muazzam Jah Ansari over assuming the new assignment and wished him success.

The Chief Minister said the police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a professional force which rendered invaluable sacrifices in the war on terror in the province.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to change the "Thana Culture" and bring improvement in the general attitude of police towards general public.