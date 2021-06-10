UrduPoint.com
Newly Appointed IGP Calls On Governor KP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Newly appointed IGP calls on Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday called on Governor Shah Farman here at the Governor's House.

The Governor on the occasion congratulated Muazzam Jah Ansari over assuming the new assignment and expressed good wishes for him in discharging new responsibilities.

At the meeting, both discussed overall performance of the KP police with special focus on policing system in newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

The Governor said the police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a best professional force. Our police stood firm against any internal challenge along with the security forces amid critical situations, the Governor said.

